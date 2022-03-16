Pete E. Alexander Jr. passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Home in Walnut Ridge.
He was born Oct. 9, 1933, in Cash, to Pete E. Alexander and Ruby Hamilton Alexander. Pete served in the United States Air Force, where he was a Master Sergeant, a flight engineer and an aircraft mechanic. He retired after 20 years of service. He loved gardening and cookouts with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 50 years, Laura Anderson Alexander.
No services are planned at this time. Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
An online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
