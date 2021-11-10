Phylis Patrick, 64, of Portia, passed away Nov. 2, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Patrick was born Nov. 17, 1956, in Tyronza. She was a C.N.A. and had worked in factories during her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, fishing sewing and reading. She attended First United Pentecostal Church in Pocahontas.
Survivors include her children, Johnny Patrick of Black Rock, Robert (Heather) Patrick of Ravenden, and Donna (Andrew) Jones of Portia; grandchildren, Kyle, Andi and Breezy Jones, and T.J., Jerry and Jamie Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Rixtyn and Jericho.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Elijah and Vera Lucille (Morelock) Talley; Mike Thomas; and the father of her children, Bobby Patrick.
Visitation was Friday, Nov. 5, from 10-11 a.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. The funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Cochran officiating. Burial was in Bond Cemetery in Knobel.
Online condolences may be left at www.ermertfuneralhome.com.
