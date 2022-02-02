Prinston Gray, 98, of Strawberry, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1923, in Tuckerman, to the late Ottis Prinston and Pearl Rainey Gray. He was united in marriage to Imo Harris on May 30, 1947, near Eaton. Prinston served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a farmer during his life. He was of the Free Will Baptist belief.
In addition to his parents, Prinston was preceded in death by his daughter, Janie Gray; sister, Sybil Hardin; and nephews, Larry Hardin and Freddie Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Imo, of the home; son, James Gray of Jonesboro; daughter, Rebecca Layman (Dwayne) of Albuquerque, N.M.; granddaughter, Sara Layman; nephew, Kenny Joe Harris; and nieces, Regina Hendrickson, Sue Huckaba and Janice Bishop.
Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1-2 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Saffell. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Stanley Vandergriff and Greg Tucker officiating. Interment was in Ward Cemetery in Strawberry under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
