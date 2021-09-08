Quentin Cato, 49, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Aug. 31, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Mr. Cato was born May 15, 1972, in Pocahontas. He was retired from the Walnut Ridge Fire Department. He enjoyed attending car shows, going to the beach, playing video games, visiting with family and friends, and was an avid Cardinals fan. Quentin attended First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
On Feb. 25, 1995, he married Deborah Potter, and they recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his son, Cody (Jennifer) Steele of Jonesboro; mother, Lavadna (Lloyd) Farmer of Knobel; siblings, Billy Dale Archer of Knobel, Tabitha (Benny) Ricker of Knobel, Irvin Cato Jr. of Paragould, and Amy (Jeremiah) Bruton of Delaplaine; grandson, Newton Steele; parents-in-law Roy L. and Charlotte Potter of Pocahontas; sister-in-law, Rachel (Donald) Ruple of Pocahontas; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin Cato; grandparents; and niece Raygan Bruton.
Pallbearers were Chris Jones, Wes Lillard, Dennis Kincaid, John Farmer, Bobby Powell, Logan Gleghorn and Ryan Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Emery, Alvin Taylor, Randy Clements and Fred Summers.
Visitation was Friday from 10 a.m. till noon at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service followed at noon with Pastor Jake Guenrich officiating. Burial was in Hosea Cemetery in Knobel.
Online condolences may be left at www.ermertfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.