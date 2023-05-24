Randall Keith Caldwell, 57, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away at his home on May 1, 2023.

Randall was born on Oct. 23, 1965, in Kansas City, Mo., to Billy Ray and Jo Ann (Penn) Caldwell. He attended Hickory Grove, Old Mission, and graduated from Shawnee Mission North. After high school, he began working in the printing industry, working for several different employers in that sector. In recent years, Randall owned and operated an eBay store, Mister Bones Emporium.

