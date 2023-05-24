Randall Keith Caldwell, 57, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away at his home on May 1, 2023.
Randall was born on Oct. 23, 1965, in Kansas City, Mo., to Billy Ray and Jo Ann (Penn) Caldwell. He attended Hickory Grove, Old Mission, and graduated from Shawnee Mission North. After high school, he began working in the printing industry, working for several different employers in that sector. In recent years, Randall owned and operated an eBay store, Mister Bones Emporium.
He loved music, his friends, family and Snoopy. Randall loved people, cared for others more than he did for himself. He was unique, compassionate, giving and always had time for his friends and family. He would listen to others endlessly and always had the best words of advice.
Randall’s memories will live on with his Pomchi, Matilda Jo; his mother and stepfather, Jo Ann Barnhart and Wayne; his “brothers” Brett Ecklund, Kurt Thompson, Jeff Campbell and Ron Miller; many aunts and lots of close cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Caldwell.
A celebration of Randall’s life will be held on July 29, from 2-4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 370, at 7500 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66204.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Legion #370, or to a charity of your choice in honor of Randall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.