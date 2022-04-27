Ray Cleo Robertson, 83, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1938, in Black Rock, to the late Vernon and Loreta Fleming Robertson. Ray was involved in construction work all his adult life, serving many years as superintendent for Ben M. Hogan construction company. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Robertson and William T. Robertson.
Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years, Tommie Jean Robertson; son, Michael Ray (Mica); daughter, Marcia Jean Gill; granddaughter, Rebecca Stocker (Bo); great-granddaughter, Addison Jo; sisters, Linda Robertson and Kathy Robertson; and sister-in-law, Christy Robertson.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock.
