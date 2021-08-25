Ray Dame, 98, of the Birdell community, was born Jan. 24, 1923, in Walnut Ridge, to parents James Monroe and Fannie Stone Dame. He passed away Aug. 20, 2021, at The Springs in Batesville.
He was a World War II Army veteran, serving from 1943 through 1946, spending 10 months with the 315th Bomb Wing in the Asian Pacific Theater on Guam Island. He achieved the rank of corporal while in the Army Air Corps and was the recipient of the WWII Victory Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Asian Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and two Bronze Service Stars.
After his time in the military, Ray married Ruby Jean Jones on Nov. 22, 1946, and began farming in Lawrence County. He farmed until the mid-1970s, when he went to work at General Electric Company in Jonesboro, retiring in 1990.
After retirement, Ray was able to devote most of his time to his passion, coon hunting. His best times were spent in the woods on cold crisp nights in the Black River bottoms listening to his dogs on the trail of a raccoon. This was a passion that he shared with his children, grandchildren and his best hunting buddies. Competing in the national coon hunts and winning some of them, Ray made many friends across the United States.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bob, Billy Joe and Charles; and his sisters, Anna Austin, Viola Manus, Lucille Sawyer, Lucy Foster, Leona Debow Chrisman and Juanita Wallace.
Survivors include his children, Peggy and husband Sam Weir of Cherokee Village, Susan Dame of Walnut Ridge, and Jimmy Dame of Sikeston, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Mitchell of Crested Butte, Colo.; Travis Hayes of Walnut Ridge; Anna Taylor Rennie of Washington, D.C.; Rebecca Phillips of Houston, Texas; Jack Phillips of Fayetteville, and Tyler Dame and Cassie Dame of Sikeston, Mo.; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Loretta and husband Ken Turner of Rockford, Ill.
A graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 27, at 11 am. in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge. Military honors will be rendered. Tommie Boles will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
