Raymond Wesley Wilkerson, 76, of Imboden, died Jan. 3, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.
He was born in Sharp County to Wesley and Amy Morris Wilkerson on Aug. 9, 1945. He worked for Murphy’s Excavation of Williford for several years. Raymond was married to Bobbie Harris Williams. He was a faithful Christian and member of Independent Christian Assembly of Hoxie.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Bobbie Williams of the home; daughters, Rolanda Wilkerson of Kansas City, Robin Gattas of Imboden, and Rebecca Welch of Texas; son, Matthew Glover, Texas; and eight grandchildren.
No service has been planned at this time.
