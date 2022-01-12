Rebecca Joyce Perdue Singleton, 84, passed away Dec. 28, 2021, at NEA Baptist Hospital.
She was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Bragg City, Mo., to John Perdue and Betty Pace Perdue.
She was employed for 30 years at Focus, Inc. of Jonesboro, first as a case-worker, then as co-director and retiring as executive director. She is a graduate of Williams Baptist College and received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in Rehabilitative Counseling at Arkansas State University.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Joe and Betty Hamilton of Kennett, Mo.; one sister, Patsy Plascencia Sherman of Los Angeles; and one great-grandson, Wilson Morgan.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Singleton; and her son Rocky Singleton, both of Walnut Ridge; three daughters, Lisa Singleton Boudiette, of London, England, Rebecca Singleton Mayes of Seattle, and Patricia Singleton El’Shammaa of Eugene, Ore.; seven grandchildren, Steven Singleton, Zachary Singleton, Amy Mayes, Joseph Mayes, Devin Mayes, Sofia El-Shammaa and Alexander El-Shammaa; four great-grandchildren; one nephew, Jimmy Plascencia of Los Angeles; and two sons-in-law, Charles Mayes and Magdy El-Shammaa.
The family requests all memorials be donated to Focus, Inc., 504 Flint Street, Jonesboro, AR, 72401. Focus, Inc. is an organization for the disabled.
A memorial service will be held later this year.
