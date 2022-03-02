Rev. Joel William “Bill” Gray of Pocahontas, passed from this life Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
He was born April 10, 1933, in the Giles Spur community, near Walnut Ridge, to James Robert and Georgia Manoula (Adrian) Gray. His kids remember him as a loving father and a hellfire and brimstone preacher. He was an avid Biblical prophecy teacher and preacher. Brother Gray pastored in Randolph County for 65 years. His kids said his greatest loves were Billie Jean, preaching, fishing and the five-string banjo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, seven brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by three children, Mike (Debbie) Gray, Donna (Jerry) Cochran and Tommy Gray; seven grandchildren, Allison (Brad) Bouland, Garret Gray, Lauren Gray, Brook (Zeo) DosSantos, Tara (Michael) Maupin, Jerod Cochran and Carrington (Ashley) Gray; 14 great-grandchildren, Darby Bouland, Colby (Cody) Binkley, Weston Joy, Grayson Jordan, Shelby (Hunter) Jarrett, Grayson Maupin, Braxton Maupin, Zion DosSantos, Zayli DosSantos, Bentley DosSantos, Kingston Cochran, Ashton Gray, Avery Gray and Cullen Gray.
Visitation is Thursday, March 3, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the United Pentecostal Church on 1003 N. Park Street in Pocahontas.
The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Jerry Cochran and Michael Maupin officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are his grandsons: Garret Gray, Brad Bouland, Zeo DosSantos, Jerod Cochran, Michael Maupin and Carrington Gray, and Grayson Maupin and Hunter Jarrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Bibb, Frank Phillips, Rex Gentry, Everett Hart, Rick Hart, Tim Potter, David Smith, Gary Gray, James Robert Gray and David Gray.
