Rex Ennis, 79, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
He was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Weldon, to the late Geraldine and Rex Ennis Sr. Rex was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Billy Mack Ennis.
Rex was a veteran of the United States Army and served as 1st Lieutenant, Army Ranger and paratrooper. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Conway and was a previous member of the Rotary Club. Rex was a real estate agent and financial advisor and held various sales positions in Cherokee Village, Fairfield Glade, Fairfield Bay and Conway. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback and St. Louis Cardinals fan who also enjoyed golf, fishing and gardening. Rex will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Rex is survived by his wife, Melissa (Oates) Ennis; two sons, Hunter Ennis and Whit Herndon III; two daughters, Ivy French and Misty Mashburn; sister, Joyce Hefferman; grandchildren, Ryder and Rex French, Hayden, Ethan and Colin Mashburn, Whit Herndon IV and Amelia Claire Herndon.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., at Salem United Methodist Church in Conway.
An online guest book is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
