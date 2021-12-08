Richard Almus Woods, 84, of Imboden, passed from this life Dec. 1, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born Nov. 12, 1937, to the late Almus and Beulah Woods in Imboden. Richard graduated from Sloan-Hendrix High School in 1955. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired from the Imboden-Hoxie Housing Authority, Imboden Fire Department, and was a member of the Imboden Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Woods.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara, of the home; two daughters, Terrie Ponder of Imboden, and Amanda Haynes and husband Jerry of Walnut Ridge; son, Nathan Woods and wife Michelle of Imboden; grandchildren, Katie Ponder and Patrick Ponder of Imboden; Mary Fry of North Carolina, Tyler Woods and Hayden Woods of Cave City, and Jordan Haynes of Walnut Ridge; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 6, from 10-11 a.m. at Imboden Church of Christ. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. with Gevan Murphy officiating. Interment was in Hope Cemetery in Imboden under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Dan Matthews, Davis Matthews, Jim Jones, Aaron Murphy, Billy Powell and Joe Chappell. Honorary pallbearers were Oland Goad, Danny Holder, L.D. Brown and Ken Archer.
An online guestbook is available at coxfhwalnutridge.com.
