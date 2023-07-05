Rickey Van Marlin, 75, of Oil Trough, passed away June 30, 2023, at the Woodlawn Heights Nursing Home in Batesville.
He was born Oct. 14, 1947, to the late Harold and Ruby Phillips Marlin. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Terry Adams, on March 3, 1973. He was proud to be a Marine, and spent most of his career working at Medallion as a chip maker. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics and computers and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Denver, Tony, Phillip and Gary Marlin and Anita Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Terry Marlin of the home; two children, Jimmy (Beverly) Marlin of Jackson, Tenn., and Samantha (Michael) Powell of Oil Trough; four grandchildren, Cody Powell, Jacob Auxter, Zachary Powell and Kaitlin Marlin; two great-grandchildren, Aubree Powell and Maverick Marlin; one sister, Sandy Rummell of Batesville; one brother, Joe Marlin of Little Rock; and many other relatives and friends.
