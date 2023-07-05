Rickey Van Marlin, 75, of Oil Trough, passed away June 30, 2023, at the Woodlawn Heights Nursing Home in Batesville.

He was born Oct. 14, 1947, to the late Harold and Ruby Phillips Marlin. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Terry Adams, on March 3, 1973. He was proud to be a Marine, and spent most of his career working at Medallion as a chip maker. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics and computers and loved spending time with his family.

