Rickie Don Slatton, 65, of Walnut Ridge, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Walnut Ridge.
Rickie was born Nov. 1, 1955, in Walnut Ridge, to Jack and Lucille Wallin Slatton. He was married to the late Peggy Dulaney Slatton. He graduated from Walnut Ridge High School and lived his entire life in Walnut Ridge. Rickie was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. He worked as a forklift operator at Waterloo Industries for over 30 years.
Rickie loved fishing and riding motorcycles with his buddies. He never met a stranger. Rickie hated conflict and believed everyone should be happy and get along. To this end, he was handy with a smile, joke and a tease. Heaven is now a brighter and much louder place because he is there.
Preceding him in death is his wife, Peggy Slatton; his parents, Jack and Lucille Slatton; infant son, Jeremy Slatton; and his brothers, Donald and Jimmy Slatton.
Left to mourn his passing are his sons, Michael Slatton, Dallas and Nathan Slatton, Walnut Ridge; a special niece, Melissa (Randall) Howard, Hoxie; mother-in-law, Jennie Dulaney, Portia; sister, Jackie (Waymond) Hutton, Walnut Ridge; brother, Melvin (Brenda) Slatton, Walnut Ridge; sister, Norma Jean (Ted) McCord, Hoxie; twin sister, Vickie (Joe) Warner, Strawberry; two grandchildren, Colton and Leah Howard; very special friend, Rita Arnold, Walnut Ridge; brother-in-law, Kenneth Dulaney, Hoxie; brother-in-law, Boyce Dulaney, Portia; and sister-in-law, Patti Gray, Portia.
Visitation was at House-Gregg Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2-3 pm.
There will be a private burial at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Needham, all of his motorcycle friends, Jesse Bewitt and Ronnie Berry.
