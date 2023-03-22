Rita Jean Williams, 77, of Lynn, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at her residence.
She was born March 2, 1946, to the late Arnold and Leatha Cagle Doyle. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 42 years, working at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for most of her career. Rita was of the Church of Christ belief.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Williams; brother, John Doyle; and great-grandson, Jordyn Limbaugh.
She is survived by her children, Anthony Barry (Mary) of Tennessee, Greg Doyle of Lynn, and Benita Stewart (Travis) of Charlotte; siblings, Tom Doyle (Becky) of Strawberry, Karen Aldrich (Andy) of Oklahoma, Joe Frank Doyle of the home, and Elizabeth Hill of Lynn; grandchildren, Amber, Makayla, Jessica, Susannah, Spencer, Cassie and Blair; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation was Friday, Feb. 24, from 10-11 a.m. at the Lynn Church of Christ. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. with Kenny Townsley officiating. Interment was in Ward Cemetery in Strawberry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Travis Stewart, Spencer Doyle, B.J. Doyle, Shane Williams and Michael Swartz. Honorary pallbearers were Tom Doyle and Joe Frank Doyle.
