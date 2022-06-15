The friends and family of Rob Hager Sr. are welcome to attend a graveside gathering scheduled for Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at Whittaker Cemetery, 1958 AR 91, Walnut Ridge.
Robert Wayne Hager Sr. was born in Portia on April 17, 1948, to Frank and Fannie (Saffell) Hager of Hoxie. He passed away on Nov. 29, 2021.
He is preceded in death by both his parents; his adored nephew, Frankie Meeks; and two siblings, Betty (Hager) Rawls and Earl Hager.
He is survived by his sister, Ann (Hager) Meeks of Hoxie; his loving wife of 53 years, Tonia (Rice) Hager of Plano, Ill.; his children, Robert (and Christy) Hager Jr., and Sheri Hager of Illinois; his most favored grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) James, Lauren Hager, Cassie Hager and Willow Hager; and his nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who have become family.
