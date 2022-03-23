Robert Joseph “Bob” Hefner departed from this life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
He was born on July 10, 1942, in Fontaine, the oldest child of Robert Lee and Hazel (Trotter) Hefner. He moved to St. Louis at the age of 18, where he met the love of his life, Wanda Esther Songer, whom he married on Aug. 20, 1961. They moved back to Arkansas, establishing their homestead in Maynard in 1967. For 13 years, Bob worked at TRW Cinch in Pocahontas before moving to Maynard School, where he served the community for 29 and one-half years, retiring in 2009. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren, but he found true enjoyment working with his cows on his farming operation that his sons and grandchildren dubbed “Hefnerville.”
He was a member of West Point Pentecostal Church in Doniphan, Mo., where he was selected as the Father of the Faith in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; sons, Steven (Kelli) of Corinth, Miss., and Greg (Rhonda) of Tuttle, Okla.; grandchildren, Megan (BJ) Dunson of Victoria, Miss., Jason (Alyssa) Hefner of Nashville, Ind., Charity (Ty) Welch of Yukon, Okla., Jessica Hefner of Cordova, Tenn., and Emily Hefner of Yukon, Okla.; three great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and all of his siblings, Donnie, Gary, Stanley and Patricia Nelson.
Visitation was Friday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 19, from 2-3, prior to funeral services at McNabb Funeral home in Pocahontas. The graveside service will follow at Ingram Cemetery in Maynard.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Hefner, BJ Dunson, Ty Welch, Keith Hefner, Ernie Nelson, Ray Nelson, Mike Hefner and Dean Hefner. Honorary pallbearers include Jordan Rapert, Jim Milam, Paul Huffman and Rev. George Arnold.
The Hefner family would like to thank the nursing staff of St. Bernards Five Rivers Hospital in Pocahontas, as well as the staff at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro for their excellent care.
