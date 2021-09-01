Robert Owen Johnson 69, of Ravenden, passed away at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House on Aug. 20, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1952, in Harrisburg, to Bill and Jean Victory Johnson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pocahontas.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Pratt Johnson of the home; one son, Ben Johnson of Ravenden; three brothers, Barry Johnson of Arlington, Texas, Tom Johnson of Valley View and Brad Johnson of Heber Springs; two sisters, Diane Roberson of Cleveland, Ark., and Mary Turpin of Morrilton; two grandchildren, Liam Johnson of Ravenden, and Kaylee Johnson of Ravenden, and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jean Victory Johnson; stepmother, Anita Johnson; grandparents, Ben and Evelyn Johnson and Alonzo and Effie Victory.
The family has requested to have private services.
Memorials may be sent to the The Children’s Shelter, 107 Benson Drive, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
An online guestbook is available at www.faithfuneralservice.net.
