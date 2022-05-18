Robert Bryan Warden, 68, of Hoxie, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, in the NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born April 4, 1954, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Robert F. Warden and Edith Sue Bryan.
He attended Walnut Ridge Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tenn. He continued his education at John A. Gupton Mortuary College in Nashville, Tenn., to become a third generation mortician in the family for the Bryan Funeral Home in Hoxie. He was united in marriage to Gayla Ann Ellis on Dec. 28, 1973.
Robert was a businessman, instructor and talker. He had a quick wit, sharp humor and a free opinion to give. He had a natural talent to learn and do just about anything he pursued. He was the owner and operator of the Bryan Funeral Home in Hoxie, the H & W Annex of Lawrence Memorial Park, the Warden Mini Storage, the former “Attic Arms and Alley Arms” gun shops, and head photographer and editor at Warden Photo. He was the coroner for a decade for the citizens of Lawrence County. He was an eighth degree Black Belt in the Tang Soo Do Karate system, a former chairman of the Hoxie Housing Board, and a former Deputy Reserve Officer for Lawrence County Sheriff’s office. He was also a licensed Pilot, Scuba Diver, and Extra Class Ham Radio Operator “N5TUR”.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, water skiing and snow skiing. He knew code on computers and always had his T.V. on watching cartoons. He loved his pets and his toys, shooting guns, flying low in his airplane, going fast in his Challenger, and driving probably over a million miles on his motorcycles throughout his life as he traveled across the United States. He was active in the community with many charity events and yearly volunteered to be Santa Claus for a local church. He was a member of the Lawrence County Radio Club, Lions Club, Bikers for Bikers and the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and his uncle, Jack Warden.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Gayla Warden; one daughter, Amanda M. Warden Klipfel and Jason; one son, Robert Christopher Warden and Crystal; two grandsons, River Alexander and Maximus Bryan Warden; a sister, Jackie Cox and JR; six nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be today, May 18, at 2 p.m. in the Bryan Chapel with Bro. Jake Guenrich officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Warden, Jason Klipfel, Blake and Brett Cox, David Abbott and Bobby Gardner. Honorary pallbearers are Junior Moody and Jack Dunham; and the late Tom Sturch and Paul Long. Interment will follow in the Lawrence Memorial Park.
Visitation was Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Bryan Chapel.
Online Registry www.bryanfh.com
