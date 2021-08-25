Rockey Allen Sheets, 71, of Paragould, died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born Nov. 1, 1949, in Walnut Ridge, to Harvey and Vada Smith Sheets. He was married to the love of his life, Deborah Waters, on Sept. 8, 1972. Rockey finished two years of college at WBC and went on to be an auto mechanic. He loved to work on cars, but he mostly loved to race them! Every Saturday night, you could find Rockey at some stock car race somewhere. Rockey has won his race and finished the course. He attended the Free Will Baptist Church.
He was crazy about his fur babies, Ginger and Bella, and many more, but he loved being Poobah to his grandson, Graham, more than anything! He loved that “little guy.” His grandparents, Rubye and Lirla Smith and Nona and John Allen Sheets, meant so much to him and he loved to reminisce about them. Rockey proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War after being drafted.
Preceding him in death are his parents, grandparents, and his brother, Reggie Sheets.
Left to mourn his passing, his beloved wife, Deborah Waters Sheets of the home; his loving daughter, Shiloh (Gary) Killian of Paragould; his grandson, Graham Killian; many nieces, nephews, beloved friends and family.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jack Land, Garland Burgess, Leon Waters, Johnny Waters, Daniel Waters and Hunter Mounts. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Cantrell, Buddy Allen, Ray Melton, Jerry Melton, Dennis Housdan and Cody Simmons.
Visitation will be held at the House Gregg Funeral Home Chapel today, Aug. 25, from 10-11 a.m., with the service starting at 11. Burial will follow at Lawrence Memorial Park. Funeral services are under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home.
To leave a lasting memorial in Rockey’s name, please consider St Jude Children’s Hospital or the NEA Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.