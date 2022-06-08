Rocky Steven Singleton was born Aug. 22, 1957, in Kennett, Mo. He passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Singleton.
He is survived by sons, Zachary Singleton and wife Brittany of Walnut Ridge, and Steven Singleton and wife Carrie and their two children, Jace and Sarah Kate of Amarillo, Texas; three sisters, Lisa Boudiette of London, England, Rebecca Mayes of Seattle, and Patricia El Shamm of Eugene, Ore.; and his father, Jim Singleton of Walnut Ridge.
Services will be announced at a later date.
