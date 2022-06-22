Roger Lynn Douglas, 54, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Bono.
He was born March 14, 1968, in Rochelle, Ill., to James David Sr. and Barbara Gay Richards Douglas. Roger was a truck driver during his life and served as president of the Motorcycle Club.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and spouse of 23 years, Tina Stafford.
He is survived by children, Ryann Douglas of the home, Valerie Russom (Jason) of Black Rock, Chayenne Stafford (Brandon) and Monica Dobbs (Lee), both of Walnut Ridge; siblings, Kelly Riggs (Ricky) and Cindy Johnson, both of Walnut Ridge, James David Douglas Jr. of Hoxie, Diana Lowe (Jim) of Bono, and Wink Hackworth Sr. of Paragould, 13 grandchildren, several beloved nieces, nephews, many other family, friends and biker family.
Visitation is today, June 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services are Thursday, June 23, at noon, with Everett Hart officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence Memorial Park Cemetery in Walnut Ridge under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Russom, Jim Lowe, Tony Santiago, Ricky Riggs, Wink Hackworth Jr., Richard Milsap, John Stowers and Tracy Hale. Honorary pallbearers for Roger will be everyone in the room as he travels home.
