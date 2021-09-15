Ronnie Ray “Frog” Light, 74, of Hoxie, died Sept. 2, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Born June 5, 1947, in Alicia, he was the son of the late Cleo and Thelma Hartley Light. Frog was united in marriage to Kathee Ketron on April 26, 1969. He was a farmer, salesman, owner and operator of Lights Equipment, an auctioneer, car dealer, and public servant, holding the office of Constable and Justice of Peace. He was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge, the Bono Antique Tractor Club and the first custom Land Applicator in Northeast Arkansas.
Frog was a family man and served his community well. He donated countless hours helping with benefits and auctions, such as Lawrence County Circle of Friends, Lawrence Memorial Hospital Winter Gala, Black Rock School Charity, NWTF, Ducks Unlimited, local fire departments, Fowler Center Fund, and too many others to mention.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kristy Kaylon Light; one grandson, Jonathan Light Phillips; and two brothers, Jerry and Glen Light.
Survivors include his wife, Kathee, of the home; two daughters, Shawnta (Randal) Whited of Walnut Ridge and Kamela Light of Hoxie; six grandchildren, Harley Light, Chance Phillips, Memory Light, Hannah (Brandon) Dawson, and Weston and Ethan Whited; one great-granddaughter, Londyn Kaylon Light; six brothers, Lavon (Betty) Light of Alicia, James Light of Holly Springs, Miss., Gary “Hop” (Karen) Light of Minturn, Ben Light of Batesville, Jack Light of Centerville, Tenn., and Charlie Light of Dallas, Ga.; three sisters, Jone (Ray) Dacus of Walnut Ridge, Janet (John) Staudinger of Winchester and Sharon Goodwin of Hoxie; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral was Monday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge with Bro. Tim Campbell officiating, and Weston Whited, Aaron Goodwin and Mrs. Lila Floyd speaking.
Pallbearers were Dave Fowler, Gary Little, Sam Allen, Hal Lady, Roger Goodwin and Terrell Downing. Honorary pallbearers were Paul Privett, Warren Fender, Hunter Jones, Jim Bollinger, David Ball, Debbie Henson, Mandy Burns, Scott Whitlow, Bucky Brewer, Byron Ford, Vivian Ford, Leroy Holms, Jase Richardson, Terry Jones, Rodney Floyd, Boyce Dixson, Mitch Little, Allen Freer and Doc Harold Willmuth.
Interment was in Strangers Home Cemetery in Alicia.
Visitation was Monday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.
