Ronnie Stewart Glenn, 67, of Lynn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born to the late Warren and Imogene Stewart Glenn on Aug. 18, 1954, in Walnut Ridge. Ronnie had worked for the Arkansas Highway Department and Quebecor World. He was of the Baptist belief.
Preceding him in death were his parents and an infant sister.
Survivors include a sister, Retta Stuart (David) of Lynn; nephew, David Stuart Jr. (Linda Byrd); niece, Stacy Simmons (Phil); great-nephews, Blake Simmons (Ashley) and Bryce Simmons (Hope); great-niece, Andrea Smith (Jonathan) and great-great-nieces, Destiny and Talia Smith.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 27, from 1-2 p.m. in Cox Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with David Stuart officiating. Interment was in Old Lebanon Cemetery at Eaton under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were David Stuart Jr., Phil Simmons, Blake Simmons, Bryce Simmons, Johnny Stuart and Steve Wells.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Lebanon Cemetery, P.O. Box 105, Lynn, Arkansas 72440.
