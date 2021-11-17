We mournfully announce the passing of Ronnie Lynn Johnson, 71, a longtime resident of Louisville, Ky., but recently Charleston, S.C. Ron passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, after a successful 17-year kidney transplant and recent health complications.
Ronnie Lynn was born to General and Rosie (Malone) Johnson of Walnut Ridge, on Jan. 19, 1949. He was a force to be reckoned with from the get-go, graduating from high school in 1967, Oakland City College in 1971, and Ball State University in 1972.
Ronnie pursued two graduate degrees, and was awarded multiple awards for being an excellent educator all his life. He was honored to be part of Louisville Collegiate School teaching AP Chemistry, Anatomy/Physiology, Chair of Academic Affairs and Director of Studies.
While Ronnie never married, he lived a full and vibrant life with more friends than you could count. When asked what means the most to him, he would say spending time with friends and family. It was apparent by his God-given heart and lifestyle.
Ronnie was survived by his sister Diane and husband, Jim Lillibridge; niece Brittany and her husband Jake Cummings and grandniece Charlotte Rose of Charleston, S.C.; nephew Jordan and his husband Ashton Davis of Riverside, Calif.; several cousins; and a precious Aunt Vera Johnson of Portia.
When Ron retired in 2014, he devoted most of his time to his churches: Central Presbyterian Church and Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville, where he loved worshipping, teaching and serving.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Walnut Ridge, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents, General and Rose Johnson, in Lawrence Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. Diane and family welcome you to attend this graveside service.
Cremation was entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation of Charleston, S.C. Memorial service and burial arrangements are entrusted to Cox Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge.
