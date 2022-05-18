Rowdy Joe Morgan, 81, of Smithville, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his earthly home with his family by his side.
He was born on May 15, 1940, in Powhatan to Charles Morgan and Amanda Dow Morgan. Rowdy was a minister of the Baptist belief and pastored numerous churches during his 46 years of service for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Morgan and Amanda Dow Morgan; and a brother, Charles “Bud” Morgan.
During this life Rowdy was a minister, an army veteran, a dozer operator, a factory worker, a mail carrier, a cattle farmer and a cowboy. Above all, he loved people.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Morgan of the home; three sons, Dr. Charles Morgan II (Tami) of Smithville; Perry Morgan (Julie) of Imboden; and Benjamin Morgan (Leah) of Portia; special great-granddaughter, Maddie Joe Morgan also of the home; six brothers and sisters, Betty Fry of Walnut Ridge, Frank (Berta) Morgan of Southhaven, Miss., Helen Wright of Portia, Sharon (Mike) McAvoy of Jacksonville, AR, Ed (Sherry) Morgan of Powhatan, and Tina Johnson of Walnut Ridge; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Angus Morgan, Charlie Morgan, Cory Morgan, Terry Boothe, Jeffrey Boothe and Kevin Morgan.
Visitation was Tuesday, May 17, from 6-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. today, May 18, at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge with Dr. Charles Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Powhatan Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
For lasting memorials, the family requests that donations be made to the Powhatan Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.