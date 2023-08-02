Roy Lon Meeker, 84, of Hoxie, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Cave City, to Columbus and Cora Mae Meeker. He was a retired maintenance operator for Riceland Mills and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hoxie. Roy enjoyed taking care of others and shooting pool.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Laman Bell Meeker; two great-nephews, Chris Meeker and Kenny Adams; and one great-niece, Kim Pilkenton.
Survivors include his nephews, Jerry Meeker and wife, Darlene and Perry Meeker and wife, Dorothy; one niece, Sharon Adams; two great-nephews, Justin Meeker and Charles Adams; and other family and friends.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hoxie with William Vassner officiating. Burial was in Maxville Cemetery in Cave City, with arrangements by Qualls Funeral Home of Cave City.
Visitation was Tuesday at 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
