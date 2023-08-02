Roy Lon Meeker, 84, of Hoxie, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

He was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Cave City, to Columbus and Cora Mae Meeker. He was a retired maintenance operator for Riceland Mills and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hoxie. Roy enjoyed taking care of others and shooting pool.

