Ruby Jean Tippitt, 79, passed from this life at her daughter’s home in Walnut Ridge on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Ruby was born in Walnut Ridge to Brice and Georgia Heard Wells on Dec. 6, 1941. She was a member of the New Life Tabernacle in Walnut Ridge. She lived in Rockford, Ill., before she moved to Walnut Ridge. Ruby was a caregiver for many years for her beloved son, David.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Lanny Glenn Tippitt; her son, David Tippitt; her brother, Leroy Wells; and her sister, Betty Amos.
Left to mourn her passing are her son, Randy Tippitt of Mason City, Iowa; her daughter, Pamela Tippitt of Walnut Ridge; her grandchildren, A.J. Tippitt of Walnut Ridge, Rachel Tippitt of Walnut Ridge, and Chad Tippitt of Mason City, Iowa; one great-granddaughter, Lilith Tippitt of Mason City, Iowa; her sisters, Joann (Larry) Couch of Hoxie, Otella Allison of Paragould, and Rita (Darrell) Gomer of Paragould.
Visitation is today, Oct. 6, from 10-11 a.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home. A graveside service at 11 a.m. will be held at Lawrence Memorial Park with Bro. Hammon of New Life Tabernacle officiating.
