Russell Vance Dunham, 79, of Hoxie, passed away July 28, 2023, at his residence.
Born Nov. 18, 1943, in Craighead County, he was the son of Earl and Georgia Eady Dunham. He was a 1962 graduate of Bono High School, and later served in the Army Reserves. Russell worked for Roaches Lumber Company in Jonesboro, Bryan Funeral Home in Hoxie, and later retired from Arkla Gas Company in Walnut Ridge. He loved to hunt and fish and drink coffee with all his buddies.
