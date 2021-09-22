Arkansas is the only state in the U.S. that produces diamonds and Ruth Ann Dunahay was one of her home state’s rare and precious jewels. A beloved mother, grandmother, wife and true friend, Ruth Ann, passed away Aug. 5, 2021.
Born in Black Rock, on October 31, 1943, to Edwin and Mary Craig Baldridge, she was no stranger to hard work. Ruth Ann grew up on the farm where she and her siblings joined their parents chopping and picking cotton, driving the tractor, gathering eggs and tackling any other chores working that the earth demanded.
Being a farm girl shaped Ruth Ann’s life and established her strong work ethic, which followed her throughout her life. Known for her magnetic personality, she also found time for fun, as well, as she attended elementary and secondary schools in Hoxie. It is little wonder the faculty selected her Miss Hoxie High in 1961, the year she graduated.
Ruth Ann married the love of her life, Glenn Dunahay, on June 19, 1962, in Walnut Ridge, and they settled in the Little Rock area a few years later. They made their first home in Jacksonville, finally settling in Maumelle. Ruth Ann soon found her true joy in the birth and mothering of their two children, Tracy and Glenn II. Regardless of whatever else was happening in her life, Ruth Ann made time always be there for her family, prioritizing them above all else. She will be remembered as a generous, kind, supportive mother and a doting Nana.
In addition to raising her family, Ruth Ann enjoyed a 45-year professional career in the insurance industry, retiring in 2012 as Vice President, Accounting Division for BancCorp South in Little Rock. Retirement did not slow her down one bit. A servant at heart, Ruth Ann loved volunteering at Maumelle Center on the Lake, where she helped cook and serve meals to senior citizens. She will be missed at Pine Forest Elementary School as well, where she worked regularly with children who needed extra reading support.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jay Baldridge; sister, Rosemary Baldridge Mitts; and son, Glenn Dunahay II.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Dunahay of Maumelle; daughter, Tracy Rath and her husband Curtis, of Leesburg, Texas; and her brother, Charles Baldridge of Minturn.
She is also survived by the crown jewels of her life-the beautiful grandchildren she adored and happily spoiled whenever she found the opportunity, granddaughter, Taryn Rath Peacock and husband Brian of McKinney, Texas; and grandson, Trenton Rath and wife Ashley of Plano, Texas.
Ruth Ann was a kind and loving friend, tough as nails, and adored by everyone who crossed her path. A fighter, she battled and beat breast cancer twice in the past 30 years before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2020. As she battled this disease, she was particularly grateful for the doctors and staff at CARTI who helped her along the way. It is important to Ruth Ann to acknowledge their care.
Graveside service is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.