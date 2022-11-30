Ruth Ann Lawson, 77, died Nov. 25, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. She was a resident of Craighead Nursing Center but had lived in Bono and Fontaine area her entire life.
She was born in Fontaine on May 17, 1945 to James and Marie Hefner. She was married to Leon Lawson. Ruth Ann was a homemaker. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Leon; her parents, James and Marie Hefner; and her daughter, Cindy Lawson.
Left to mourn her passing are her son, Kevin Lawson of Powhatan; daughter, Shelia Taylor of Sedgwick; two granddaughters, Whitney (Jeremy) Buck of Rector and Tabitha Taylor of Sedgwick; two grandsons, Taylor Lawson of Walnut Ridge and Cody Taylor of Forrest City; and four great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Ainsley, Adalynn and Ruthie.
Services were held Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the House-Gregg Funeral Chapel with Tom Lamb officiating. Visitation was from 10:30-11 a.m. The funeral service began at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Old Military Cemetery in Sedgwick.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Taylor Lawrence, Cody Taylor, Jeremy Buck, Jett Waddell, Ernie Nelson, and Ray Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.