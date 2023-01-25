Ruth Erlene Smith, 95, of Black Rock, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab.
Ruth Erlene Smith, 95, of Black Rock, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Imboden, to William Owen and Eula (Weir) Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.B. Smith; only child, Joseph Buster (Joey) Smith; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two grandsons, Dustin (Amanda) Smith of Walnut Ridge and David (Jessica) Smith of Jonesboro; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Kay Smith of Black Rock and sister, Martha Sellers of Warsaw, Ind.; two great-granddaughters, Allison and Piper Smith; three great-grandsons, Brady, Weston and Dayton Smith. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She married J.B. in 1947, as he came in from World War II. They started and ran a dairy farm for about 50 years. She worked on it all her married life. She milked cows morning and night, seven days a week, no day off and no vacation. She had a long, happy, good life. She is with her loved ones now.
Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. in Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock with Harold Russell officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
