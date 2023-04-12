Sandra Mae Edmondson was born in Hoxie on March 7, 1941, to Preston Moore Edmondson and Opal Irvin Edmondson. She was the younger sister of Billy Mack Edmondson. In the children’s early years, the family lived in Hoxie, moving to Walnut Ridge later in their childhood.

Sandra attended and graduated from Walnut Ridge High School and was a proud member of the marching band as a trumpet player, an experience she enjoyed recounting even in recent weeks. She spent many days in her teenage years working with Jack and Velma Allison, an experience that instilled a strong work ethic and lifetime family friendships, as well as a love for Polar Freeze BBQ!

