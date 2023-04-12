Sandra Mae Edmondson was born in Hoxie on March 7, 1941, to Preston Moore Edmondson and Opal Irvin Edmondson. She was the younger sister of Billy Mack Edmondson. In the children’s early years, the family lived in Hoxie, moving to Walnut Ridge later in their childhood.
Sandra attended and graduated from Walnut Ridge High School and was a proud member of the marching band as a trumpet player, an experience she enjoyed recounting even in recent weeks. She spent many days in her teenage years working with Jack and Velma Allison, an experience that instilled a strong work ethic and lifetime family friendships, as well as a love for Polar Freeze BBQ!
She attended Arkansas State and pursued a degree in math education. This is an accomplishment that many of her family and friends would later benefit from, as many would never have passed college algebra without her! If only we could tally the number of hours spent around her kitchen table with an open Algebra book!
Sandra was proud of her years spent in education, teaching in West Memphis, Dexter, Mo., and a brief time in Walnut Ridge. It was a great joy to her for previous students to return to share their later successes resulting from her many hours at the classroom chalkboard.
For a time, she and her mother Opal operated the Fabric Center in downtown Walnut Ridge. Her mother was a wonderful seamstress and Sandra shared that love of patterns, fabrics and needlework, especially counted cross stitch. They enjoyed the many people they met and became acquainted with during that period.
Following her retirement from education, Sandra returned to Walnut Ridge and was able to devote many years of service to First United Methodist Church. She was proud of her Methodist family roots and enjoyed serving on numerous committees and various roles throughout the years. The most enjoyable thing to her was her work with meals for Wednesday High fellowship time at church. She would plan, budget and cook tirelessly enjoying the preparation and time with her church family.
Sandra was a daughter, a sister, a teacher and a friend, but Aunt Sandra was her favorite role. She was a constant presence in the lives of not only Alan, Scott and Lee Ann, but in the lives of their children. She was there for birthdays and holidays, but some of her favorite times were ballgames. If she could not attend in person, she would faithfully tune in on the radio, keeping an accurate tally of points, rebounds, blocked shots and fouls and enjoyed a phone call from the boys to recount their stats following the game, often correcting what the radio announcer might have summarized when it did not match her totals.
Many friends and family over the years have had the pleasure of being the recipient of the famous chocolate chunk cookies she prepared. She was quite secretive with the recipe and guarded it closely, but you always knew you were loved when she gave you that zip lock baggie.
Sandra leaves us with examples to follow and live by. One being the value of education, to listen and learn all you can. The second that stands out is faith in God and to study His word, and finally the value and blessing of family. For the life she modeled and these gifts she leaves to us, we are forever grateful.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Preston Moore and Opal Irvin Edmondson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Jean Edmondson.
Sandra is survived by Alan Edmondson, Mack and Mary Catherine; Scott and Andrea Edmondson, Payton and Will; and Steve and Lee Ann Edmondson Graddy, and Preston and Reed.
Funeral was Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge, with Bro. Jeremy Hooper officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service.
Pallbearers were Mary Catherine Edmondson, Payton Edmondson, Preston Graddy and Will Edmondson.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a lasting gift to the Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.