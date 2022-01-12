Sandra Sue Starnes passed away peacefully on the night of Dec. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock.
Sandra Sue was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Walnut Ridge. She grew up in Walnut Ridge, but made Little Rock her home as a young woman and lived there for the rest of her life. She was a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and was a licensed cosmetology instructor and barber.
Sandra Sue retired from the Philips Lighting Company of Little Rock after 30 years of faithful service. She was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union during her time at Philips. Later in life, she enjoyed working part-time in customer service roles and selling Avon, as well as sewing.
Sandra Sue practiced the time-honored tradition of writing letters to her loved ones. Her letters were always thoughtful and kind, and they will be greatly missed by those whom she wrote. She was a longtime active member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Little Rock and appreciated the support from church members during her bout with cancer at the end of her life.
Sandra Sue is survived by four nieces and nephews, Jennie Hitchcock (Alan), Michael, Ben (Katy) and Sarah Baguley (Chris); and many dear cousins.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Louise; and her brothers, Harry and Robert.
A memorial service under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of House-Gregg. Private burial will be under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Sue’s honor to Immanuel Baptist Church at 501 Shackelford Road, Little Rock, AR 72211 or https://ibclr.org/give/.
