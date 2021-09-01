Sarah Jane Doyle of Strawberry passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Sarah was born to John and Anna Cannon on Sept. 25, 1951, in Ravenden Springs. She was the middle sister of a large family of eight children. Sarah graduated from Strawberry High School in 1970. She was an active member of the Strawberry Church of Christ and loved the Lord with all her heart. At the time of her death, Sarah was working at the Cave City Branch Bank in Strawberry and took great pride in her service to others.
Sarah was a devoted mother, a doting grandmother and a beloved sister. She loved nature and the outdoors. She designed and built her own birdhouses and kept a dozen hummingbird feeders around her house. She would keep her .22 rifle handy if any armadillos dared mess with her yard. She enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales and her quiet time was spent reading.
Sarah was a great cook and her desserts were the first to go at the family reunions. She enjoyed getting to cook favorite meals for her son, Michael, and would still fuss over him like a mother hen with her baby chick. Family meant everything to Sarah, and her greatest pleasure of all was spending time being Nanny to her three beautiful granddaughters, Brylee, Tory and Addi.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Cannon; and son, Thomas Heath Doyle.
She is survived by her son, Michael Keith Doyle of Strawberry; three granddaughters, Brylee Doyle and Addi Doyle of Strawberry and Tory Doyle of Maynard; four sisters, Martha Smithee of Batesville, Betty Batey of Oklahoma, Rosa Farmer of Batesville, and Judy Richey of Benton; three brothers, John Cannon of Strawberry, and William (Bill) Cannon and Danny Cannon, both of Texas.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Strawberry Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 4, with Kenny Townsley officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Ward Cemetery under the direction of the House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Strawberry Church of Christ or The Children’s Home of Paragould, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, Arkansas 72450.
