Sharon Kay Housdan, 74, of Walnut Ridge, died Jan. 23, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge.
Born Oct. 17, 1947, in Alicia, she was the daughter of the late Author Allen Crum Sr. and Rose V. Colvey Crum. She was a factory worker and was of the Baptist faith. Sharon loved to collect jewelry, crystals and teddy bears. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her pet poodle, Molly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Danny Housdan; her only son, Kalyn Wayne Housdan; three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include her three brothers, Ben (Betty) Crum of Rockford, Ill., Bob (Jeanette) Crum of Black Rock and Tom (Shirley) Crum of Walnut Ridge; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Private interment was held in the Strangers Home Cemetery in Alicia.
