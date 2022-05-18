Shenna Maria Burnside, 50, of Hoxie, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 20, 1971, in Batesville, to Daniel John Grant and Linda K Hodge Grant. She was a homemaker her whole life and a loving daughter, wife, sister and mother. She was of Baptist belief.
Shenna was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Linda; and her husband, David Burnside.
She is survived by her daughters, Ariel Allen and Holly Burnside, both of the home; sister, Wendy (Scott) Huskey of Strawberry; and other loved ones.
A memorial has been planned for Thursday, May 19, from 5-7 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
