Sherry Linn Casper Glenn, 76, born Nov. 6, 1945, in Batesville, was the only child of Maynard and Elta Lingo Casper. She grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn High School in 1963. Sherry went to her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Sherry married the love of her life, Larry Brooks Glenn, on May 18, 1963, the day after she graduated high school. They lived in Valley View and Walnut Ridge while she attended Arkansas State University, where she received a degree in Business Education while he started his teaching career. She taught business education at Strawberry High School for one year before transferring to Lynn High School for the rest of her teaching career. She retired in 2013 after 44 years of teaching service. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

