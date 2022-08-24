Sherry Linn Casper Glenn, 76, born Nov. 6, 1945, in Batesville, was the only child of Maynard and Elta Lingo Casper. She grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn High School in 1963. Sherry went to her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Sherry married the love of her life, Larry Brooks Glenn, on May 18, 1963, the day after she graduated high school. They lived in Valley View and Walnut Ridge while she attended Arkansas State University, where she received a degree in Business Education while he started his teaching career. She taught business education at Strawberry High School for one year before transferring to Lynn High School for the rest of her teaching career. She retired in 2013 after 44 years of teaching service. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Sherry loved spending time with her family, especially her grands and great-grands. She loved leather crafting, crocheting, cross-stitching, making wreaths and personalizing gifts for family and friends. Traveling with her dear friend, Brenda Melton, was something she thoroughly enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Glenn, in 2001, and her parents.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Belinda Glenn, Brent and Melinda Glenn, and David and Christy Glenn, all of Lynn; six grandchildren, Cassie (Rick) Hunter of Lynn, Amber (Eric) Johnson of Saffell, Trisha (Matt) Hoskins of Paragould, Natalie (Cray) Howard of Lynn, and Braden and Peyton Glenn of Lynn; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Jasper Johnson, Nash and Barrett Hunter, and Bennett Howard; and many other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 6, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lynn. Visitation began at 10 a.m. with funeral services following at noon with Bro. Jerry Chandler officiating. Interment was in Dry Creek Cemetery in Lynn under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Pallbearers were Braden Glenn, Peyton Glenn, Rick Hunter, Eric Johnson, Cray Howard and Matt Hoskins. Great-grandsons served as honorary pallbearers.
