Shirley Ann Guy, 86, of Walnut Ridge, Ark., passed away March 11, 2022, in hospice care at St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro, Ark.
Shirley was born July 27, 1935 in Newark, Ark., to the late Edgar and Willie Cleveland. She was a graduate of Newark High School and attended Draughon’s Business College in Memphis. Shirley excelled in a long career in customer service with Douglas Quikut in Walnut Ridge, Ark., for 33 years, then served as secretary for the former mayor of Walnut Ridge, Michelle Rogers.
She loved helping others, often going out of her way to please customers at Douglas Quikut, and city officials and residents of Walnut Ridge as secretary to the mayor. Shirley was honored by the Ohio home office of Douglas Quikut to write a speech on the importance of customer service and present it at a general conference held in Key West, Fla. She kept a box of letters received by the many happy customers she served and referred to them when she needed to lift her spirits. When visiting friends at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge, she often volunteered to assist those who needed a helping hand. As a compassionate caregiver and animal lover, she helped disabled friends and fostered many cats, keeping them warm, well-fed, and loved.
Shirley enjoyed many hobbies and activities including bowling, painting, gardening, home decoration, poetry, singing with her brothers (all musicians), and attending live music at the Roundup Music Show in Brookland.
She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge, Ark., sang alto in the church choir, and was active in United Methodist Women. At one time she taught fifth and sixth grade Sunday school classes. She was a member of the Schubert Music Club and Eastern Star. Shirley lived by the principle: “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things,” from 1 Corinthians 13:7.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Willie Cleveland; daughter, Cyndi Molnar; husband, Billy Jeff Robins; husband, Vernon Boyd Guy; two brothers, Tom and Arthur Cleveland; and two sisters, Aline Phillips and Jean Beibers.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Molnar (of the home); brother, Jim Cleveland (Sabra) of Greers Ferry, Ark.; and many relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held on March 17, at The First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge, Ark., and burial service at Lawrence Memorial Cemetery in Walnut Ridge.
