Shirley Lee Wade Harris, 75, of rural Walnut Ridge passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

She was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Riverdale, to Jesse Lee and Winifred McMillan Wade, both who preceded her in death along with two sisters, Ethelinda Wade and Donna Summit. Shirley was an avid reader and was of the Christian faith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.