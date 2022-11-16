Shirley Lee Wade Harris, 75, of rural Walnut Ridge passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Riverdale, to Jesse Lee and Winifred McMillan Wade, both who preceded her in death along with two sisters, Ethelinda Wade and Donna Summit. Shirley was an avid reader and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her sons, Edwin Harris (Bonnie) of Plymouth, Mass. and Daniel Harris (Debbie) of Beloit, Wis.; her daughters, Theresa Price (Darrell) of Walnut Ridge and Abigail Watson (Kenny) of Jonesboro; seven grandchilden: Michael (Anita), Jason (Heather), Amanda (Brooke), Edwin Jr. (Sarah), Allison, Logan (Morgan) and Dalton; three great-grandchildren: Emilie, Jaycee and Jackson; two brothers, Charley Wade of Goose Creek, S.C. and Robert Wade (Kelley) of Ottawa, Kan.; four sisters, Judy Murphy of Ash Flat, Libby Engbarth of Brooking, Ore., Linda Story of Jonesboro, and Christine Benz of Moore, Okla.; and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Tri-County Funeral Home at 1540 Hwy 62/412 in Highland with Bro. Rick Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery north of Evening Shade.
