Shirley Pillow, 69, of Paragould, died at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro on Jan. 10, 2022.
Shirley was born in Walnut Ridge to John and Cora Ellison Girard on April 3, 1952. She worked as an HR manager. She was a member of Finch Baptist Church. She was married to Les Pillow.
Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, John David Girard; and sister, Joyce Hoffman.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Les Pillow, of the home; daughter, Asia Pillow, of the home; son, John Lamb, Minnesota; sister, Annette (Jim) Minick, Paragould; sister/niece, Glenda Dulaney, Walnut Ridge; nephew, DJ Clark, Paragould; granddaughter on the way, Avory Jaques; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
