Sidney Lee Reese, 77, of Portia, passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

He was born May 21, 1945, in Ravenden Springs, to the late Edward Lee and Hazel Leola Wilkerson Reese. He was a construction and factory worker during his lifetime. Sidney was of the Christian belief. He loved to fish and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

