Sidney Lee Reese, 77, of Portia, passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born May 21, 1945, in Ravenden Springs, to the late Edward Lee and Hazel Leola Wilkerson Reese. He was a construction and factory worker during his lifetime. Sidney was of the Christian belief. He loved to fish and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his parents, Sidney was preceded in death by brother, J.C. Reese; grandson, Gunner (G.W.) Weeks; nephew, John Reese; and cousin, Leon Ellis.
He is survived by his children, Dewayne Reese (Tammy) of Walnut Ridge, Stacie Reese of Black Rock, and Donna Reese of Imboden; stepchildren, Barry Mitleff, Lisa Wesner (Danny), Byron Mitleff and Leigh-Ann (Mark) Lindsey, all of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Morse, Leigha (Johnathan) Scott, Garrett Reese, Gavin Blankenship, Zoey Reese, Layni Reese, Phillip Waters Jr., Lauren Mcillwain, Dalton Waters, Gadge Churchwell, Chance Mitleff and Caitlyn Mitleff; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Carter, Sophie, Aidyn and Charlotte Morse, Gabriella, Emmanuel and Ezekiel Scott; best friend and son by choice, Bobby Douglas; and special niece, Patricia Truitt.
Visitation was Monday, Aug. 1, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Cox Funeral Home chapel in Walnut Ridge. The funeral services followed at 1 p.m. with Matt Morse, Mark Morse, James Mashburn and Steve Alexander officiating. Interment was in Powhatan Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Bobby Douglas, Johnathan Scott, Mark Morse, Garrett Reese, Gavin Blankenship, Gadge Churchwell, Chance Mitleff and Mark Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers are Jonah Morse, Carter Morse and Emmanuel Scott.
