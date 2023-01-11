On Jan. 2, 2023, Sondra Sue (Blagg) Cox, 81, passed away.
Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Juanita Blagg; a sister, Brenda Blagg; and her daughter, Jennifer Cox Smith.
She is survived by her faithful husband of almost 57 years, Jerry Cox, of the home; sister, Janie Blagg of Fayetteville; daughter, Deana Cox McCormack and John McCormack of Little Rock; son, Chad Cox of Fayetteville; son-in-law, David Smith of Jonesboro; five grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Sondra was born in Griffithville, Ark., on Nov. 10, 1941. Her family lived and worked in Washington State for a short time before returning to Arkansas. After graduating from Newport High School and ASU, Sondra worked in advertising in Dallas.
Back in Arkansas, she met her husband, Jerry, and the two built their family in Walnut Ridge and in Jonesboro. Sondra’s priority in life was taking care of her husband, her children and grandchildren. Through the years, she was very active with Chi Omega, the Jaycettes and a group of friends known as the Sundowners.
A Celebration of Life service was held at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro on Thursday, Jan. 5. Visitation was at 1 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital or to a favorite charity.
