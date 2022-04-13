Donald “Sonny” McEntire, 77, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.
He was born on April 17, 1944, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Alfred Staton and Geneva Williams McEntire. He was a farmer and a self-employed auto dealer during his life. Sonny served on the quorum court from 1979-1984. He loved horses and enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his son, Scott McEntire.
He is survived by his wife, Deb, of the home; children, Byron McEntire of Imboden, Rhonda Fowler (Scott) of Clover Bend, Tonda Brand of Walnut Ridge, Amanda Betts (Paul) of Jonesboro and Lindsey Romine (Blake) of Walnut Ridge; sister, Barbara Bunn of Walnut Ridge; grandchildren, Dustin Barron, Dillon and Ryder McEntire, Whitney Blackburn (Justin), Tyler Fowler (Sarah), Ben Brand and Brighton Brand, Paul III, Parker, Peyton, and Bristol Betts and Megan Romine; daughter-in-law, Robyn McEntire; great-grandchildren, Zeb Dickson-Fowler and Sydney Fowler; one nephew and two nieces, and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation was Friday, April 8, from 12-1 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. with Jerry Reed officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Grandsons and sons-in-law served as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available at www.cox fhwalnutridge.com.
