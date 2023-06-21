A memorial service for Stanley A. Billings, 78, West Plains, Mo., was held Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m. in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Billings passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Cedarhurst West Plains, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 31, 1944, at Burlison, Tenn., to Alfred Andy Billings and Bernice Cousar Billings. On May 30, 1981, he married Debra Grissom at Hoxie. He was a graduate of Munford High School (Tennessee), Class of 1962. Mr. Billings began working for Sears Roebuck & Co. at the age of 17, shortly after graduating. He was the owner and operator of the Sears store in West Plains for several years in the 90’s.
He held several other jobs throughout his life and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2017. He believed in the importance of hard work and instilled this value in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing and was a car enthusiast. He loved his family and his two dachshunds, Kiefer and Beau, very much, and was looking forward to the upcoming birth of another great-grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Billings, of the family home; three daughters, Tara Billings, Stacy Prewett and husband Joe, and Angela Stasney and husband Jason, all of West Plains; four grandchildren, Mallory Snodgras and husband David, Alex Prewett and wife Kate, Tatum Stasney, and Bridgette Stasney; five great-grandchildren, Hollis Snodgras, Myles Prewett, Brady Gaines, Emma Gaines and Isabelle Snodgras; sister-in-law, Pam Mullen; nephews Zach Mullen, Mike Billings and Ken Billings, and niece, Debbie Billings; special cousin, Charlotte Woods; and many other relatives and friends.
His parents, brother, Paul Bernard Billings, mother-in-law, Virginia Bellah Grissom, and father-in-law, Edwin Doyle Grissom, preceded him in death.
Visitation was Wednesday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Howell Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Chaos Closet or Birthday Blessings, and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775.
