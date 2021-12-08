Stephen Gerald Boyd Sr., 68, of Hoxie, passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at his residence.
Born Feb. 14, 1953, in Walnut Ridge, he was the son of the late Bufford Gene Boyd and Alice Nora Walker. Stephen was united in marriage to Kathy Lynn Webb on Oct. 15, 1970. He was a Master Plumber who worked for the city of Hoxie Water Department and owned and operated his own plumbing service. He built a strong and reliable reputation with hard work and professional service. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads and guns, going fishing with family and friends and everything Elvis. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded by his parents; his two brothers and seven sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Kathy, of the home; three daughters, Mary Boyd of Walnut Ridge, Stephanie (Dane) Wallis of Milledgeville, Ga., and Candis (Dewayne) Barker of Walnut Ridge; one son, Stephen (B.J.) Boyd Jr. of Hoxie; 13 grandchildren, Keri, Sebastian, Madalyn, Sequoia, Isaac, Christin, Dalton, Harrison, Tripp, Jack, Leighanna, Samantha and Lucy; seven great-grandchildren, Avlynn, Beau, Tensley, Daisy, Savvy, Hillary and Olivia; three sisters, Kay Hutton, Norie Tibble and Becky Gray, all of Hoxie; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is today, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home with Bro. Derek Collins and Bro. Bryce King officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Visitation was Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in Bryan Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
