Syble Louise Butts, 91, of Paragould, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Hoxie to Jim Butts and Lilly Jones Butts. She was a loving daughter, aunt and friend to many. She was a homemaker and was of Baptist belief.
Syble was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lilly; sisters, Mamie Chappell and Sallie Weaver; brothers, Olan Butts, Bryan Butts, Cecil Butts and Buster Butts; and nephew (nephews wife), Billy (Judy) Butts.
She is survived by her nieces, Carol Butts of Hoxie and Roxanne (Ken) Kenner of Paragould; nephew, Danny Madden of Hoxie; and many other family and friends.
Graveside services began at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Lawrence Memorial Park Cemetery in Walnut Ridge with Everett Hart officiating.
Services were under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
