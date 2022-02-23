Tammi Michelle Davis, 62, of Walnut Ridge, went home to Heaven on Feb. 19, 2022.
She was born Jan. 27, 1960, in Blytheville. She was a children’s librarian in Lawrence County for many years. Miss Tammi, as she was affectionately called, was an avid reader and loved passing on the love of books to the kids. She loved to crochet, plant flowers, and had a passion for all animals. Those who knew her will remember her fiery spirit, quick wit, infectious laugh and her deep love for her family
She is survived by her loving parents, Aubrey and Ralphaine Copeland of Walnut Ridge; a daughter, Christina Reynolds of Hoxie; a son, Skylar Sloan of Walnut Ridge; brother, Jefferey Copeland (Renee), brother, Brett Copeland (Debbie), sister, Tonja Gibson (Mark), and brother, Sean Copeland (Betsy); four grandchildren, Alanna Rogers, Chris Jones (Micah), Caleb Jones (Lyssa) and Skyla Sloan. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Ena Dawson, and Mary Copeland, as well as sister Donna Denise Copeland.
A memorial service will be held at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NEA Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Dr., Jonesboro, AR 72401.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
