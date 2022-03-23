Tammy Lynn Phillips, 60, of Jonesboro, passed away March 17, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born March 4, 1962, in Jonesboro, she was the daughter of Carl and Betty Lewis Phillips. Tammy graduated from Walnut Ridge High School and attended Arkansas State University. She was active in school, playing softball and twirling fire sticks as a majorette. She worked in the financial industry and was a member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Tammy enjoyed traveling, decorating her home and planting flowers.
She is preceded in death by her father, Carl; and an infant sister, Kathy Phillips.
Survivors include her mother, Betty Phillips of Walnut Ridge; two sisters, Carlotta Phillips Howell (Jack) of Jonesboro, and Debbie Phillips of Walnut Ridge; a brother, Cap Phillips (Dr. Cristy) of Walnut Ridge; one niece, Dr. Jacqueline Caldwell; three nephews, Chad Howell, and Teague and Colin Phillips; her dog, Princess; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. at Jonesboro Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jake Guenrich officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
