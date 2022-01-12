Teddy Hugh Herriott, 58, of Clover Bend, died Jan. 6, 2022, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born in Walnut Ridge on Aug. 6, 1963, to Clinton J. and Sarah Hill Herriott. He lived in Clover Bend most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army and was a corrections officer.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his brothers, Jim Herriott and Roger Herriott Sr.
Left to mourn his passing are his sisters, Kathy C. Midgett and Sandra S. Herriott, both of Clover Bend; three nephews and four nieces.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 10-11 a.m. at House Gregg Funeral Home with the funeral service starting at 11 am. Burial will follow at the Clover Bend Cemetery under the direction of House Gregg Funeral Home.
